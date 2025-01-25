India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Injury to Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh has forced the two players out of the team. While Nitish is set to miss the remaining of the T20I series against England, Rinku is out for the second and third games. Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh have been named as replacements. Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team faces England in the second T20I of the five-match series on Saturday. The contest will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Hosts India are 1-0 up in the series after winning the first T20I by 7 wickets. It was a no competition between the sides in the series opener as India first bowled out the Three Lions for 132 before chasing down the target in only 12.5 overs. Apart from Indian bowlers, opener Abhishek Sharma shone with a fiery 79 off 34 balls. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs England 2nd T20I -