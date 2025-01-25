India vs England LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Massive Setback For India As Injury Forces Two Stars Out Of Team, Replacements Named
India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Updates: Hosts India are 1-0 up in the five-match series after winning the first T20I by 7 wickets.
India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Injury to Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh has forced the two players out of the team. While Nitish is set to miss the remaining of the T20I series against England, Rinku is out for the second and third games. Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh have been named as replacements. Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team faces England in the second T20I of the five-match series on Saturday. The contest will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Hosts India are 1-0 up in the series after winning the first T20I by 7 wickets. It was a no competition between the sides in the series opener as India first bowled out the Three Lions for 132 before chasing down the target in only 12.5 overs. Apart from Indian bowlers, opener Abhishek Sharma shone with a fiery 79 off 34 balls. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs England 2nd T20I -
- 18:00 (IST)India vs England Live: India's updated squad -Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh.
- 17:49 (IST)India vs England Live: Back to the game!The India squad has been changed but the focus remains the same for the hosts, that is to win another game and double the lead. It is will be really interesting to see how the England batters face Indian spinners as in the first T20I they looked completely clueless. We are only 40 minutes away from the toss.
- 17:33 (IST)IND vs ENG Live: How did Rinku get injured?Rinku Singh suffered a low back spasm while fielding in the 1st T20I against England that took place on January 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. "He is progressing well and the BCCI medical team is monitoring him closely. He is ruled out of the 2nd and 3rd games of the ongoing 5-match T20I series," informed BCCI.
- 17:31 (IST)India vs England Live: What happened to Nitish?The BCCI in its release informed that Nitish Kumar Reddy suffered a side strain during a practice session session on Friday in Chennai, where India are set to take on England in the second T20I. Nitish will head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further management, the Board further said.
- 17:21 (IST)India vs England Live: Huge blow for India!In a massive setback, India star Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the five-match T20I series against England due to injury. Meanwhile, injury has also forced Rinku Singh out of second and third T20I. The BCCI confirmed the news on Saturday, hours before the second T20I.
- 16:51 (IST)Welcome folks!Hello everyone, welcome the live blog of India vs England second T20I. The match is set to take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The hosts are 1-0 up in the five-match series. While India will aim to double their lead, the Three Lions will hope to make a comeback and level it 1-1. Stay connected for all the live updates.