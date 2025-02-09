Story ProgressBack to home
India vs England LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli- Shreyas Iyer Selection Drama Ahead Of Start
India vs England 2nd ODI LIVE Score: India will be eyeing an unassailable lead when they take on England in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday
India Vs England 2nd ODI LIVE Scorecard Updates© BCCI
India vs England 2nd ODI LIVE: India will be eyeing an unassailable lead when they take on England in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Cuttack. The hosts registered a thumping four-wicket in the first match on Thursday and took 1-0 lead. With Virat Kohli's return on the cards, India's Playing XI will be in focus. Debutant pacer Harshit Rana impressed everyone in the first match with a three-wicket haul and is likely to retain his place in the XI. Apart from him, Shubman Gill played a match-winning knock of 87 and propelled India to a comfortable win. (Live Scorecard)
India vs England 2nd ODI Live Updates, straight from Cuttack -
- 12:30 (IST)India vs England Live: Rohit under scannerIndia skipper Rohit Sharma’s struggles continued as he perished for just two in the first ODI, failing to shake off the disastrous run in the Test series against Australia. His dismissal -- a mis-timed lofted shot off Liam Livingstone that ballooned to midwicket -- reflected his desperation for runs. The Mumbai man has not scored a fifty in any format since August last year when he made 64 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in the third match.
- 12:25 (IST)India vs England Live: Who will Kohli replace?Shreyas Iyer, who came in for Kohli at the last minute by his own admission, made a rollicking 36-ball 59 that has made dropping him an almost unthinkable act. If the past norms are followed, then Kohli will walk in for Shreyas, but it is more likely that Yashasvi Jaiswal could be the one who will have to make for the batting icon. It means that Gill might rejoin Rohit at the top, and Jaiswal did not have a blazing match either at Nagpur.
- 12:22 (IST)India vs England Live: Virat Kohli to return?India had taken a 1-0 lead after their four-wicket win at Nagpur, but Virat Kohli getting rested owing to a “sore right knee” had raised concerns about his fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy later this month. However, vice-captain Shubman Gill had indicated that Kohli could be back for the second match, which will be played at a venue where the latter made a match-winning 85 against the West Indies in 2019.
