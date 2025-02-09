India vs England Live: Who will Kohli replace?

Shreyas Iyer, who came in for Kohli at the last minute by his own admission, made a rollicking 36-ball 59 that has made dropping him an almost unthinkable act. If the past norms are followed, then Kohli will walk in for Shreyas, but it is more likely that Yashasvi Jaiswal could be the one who will have to make for the batting icon. It means that Gill might rejoin Rohit at the top, and Jaiswal did not have a blazing match either at Nagpur.