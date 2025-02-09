Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin feels that Kuldeep Yadav should be given preference ahead of Varun Chakaravarthy in the team's Champions Trophy playing XI. Barring one change, India announced the same squad for England ODIs and Champions Trophy 2025. Chakaravarthy was not in that team, but after the spinner's eye-catching performance in the T20Is against England, he was included for the following three-match ODI series against the Three Lions. Chakaravarthy had to warm the bench in the first ODI with Kuldeep, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja being picked as the spinners in the Indian team for the series opener.

"We should talk about Varun Chakravarthy. He has been included in the ODI squad for the first time. There are also discussions that he could be in contention for Champions Trophy. Rohit (Sharma) has also said the same thing in the press conference. But how can this happen?" asked Ashwin in a video on his YouTube channel.

"How will that happen?" questioned Ashwin while talking about the possibility of Chakravarthy being in contention for Champions Trophy.

"How will Kuldeep (Yadav) make his place? The playing XI that featured in the first ODI vs England, there is only one player to be replaced, that is Harshit Rana. If there is no Jasprit Bumrah, either of Harshit or Mohammed Siraj will replace him. If you have to replace there is a straight shootout - a spinner could play in place of another spinner only," he added.

Praising Kuldeep for his form and impact, Ashwin said, "Kuldeep is the future spinner that has done really really well and he is the one that can hold team in very good state. I don't think there is any debate. I would be really surprised if something like that happens, but I would not throw it out of the window."

It is worth noting that Harshit Rana has been kept in India's squad for the first two ODIs against England, with Bumrah's availibility for the third game and the following Champions Trophy subject to fitness.

India registered an easy four-wicket win in the first game in Nagpur and they will aim to seal the series when the two teams meet again for the second game. The first ODI saw Kuldeep return figures of 1 for 53 in 9.4 overs.

Champions Trophy 2025 kicks off on February 19.