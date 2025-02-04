Abhishek Sharma's powerhitting skills and superb execution was on full display as he slammed an astonishing 135 off just 54 balls against England in the fifth T20I in Mumbai. Abhishek laced his innings with seven boundaries and 13 sixes, drawing praise from fellow cricketers, former cricketers, experts and fans. However, a huge approval of his ability may have come from someone from his own state, in the form of former India spin great Harbhajan Singh, who has stated that Abhishek is capable of replicating Virender Sehwag and Viv Richards in Test cricket.

Harbhajan was left so impressed by Abhishek that he said that it must be a matter of time before he makes his mark in the longest format of the game.

"Maybe we will also see him (Abhishek Sharma) starring in the Test team as well. He can play, banda todta hai usme bhi (he smashes it in that format as well). He is captain of Punjab (in the Ranji Trophy)," Harbhajan said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

Harbhajan stated that Abhishek could emulate the likes of Sehwag, Richards and Australia's Travis Head, by becoming a destructive player in Test cricket and making games one-sided with his ability.

"On his day, he just takes the game away. Travis Head does it, Virender Sehwag used to do it, Viv Richards used to do it. These kinds of players are the ones who take the game forward. Soon, his chance will come in Test cricket. You always need a player of the Sehwag mould in Test cricket who comes, smashes, and takes the game away. That can be Abhishek Sharma," Harbhajan said.

In first-class cricket, Abhishek's numbers do not stand out yet, as he averages just over 30 after 24 games, having managed a solitary ton.

Abhishek's 135 now stands as the highest T20I score by an Indian, surpassing the previous best of 126 by fellow Punjab star Shubman Gill.