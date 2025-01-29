India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has had a curious journey of late. In and out of the national team over his injury issues, Hardik 'the all-rounder' has become a more reliable player for the team ever since he took up his role as a bowler more seriously. Especially in the T20 format, Hardik has been bowling a lot more consistently of late, hence becoming indispensable to the team's balance. Indian pace great Zaheer Khan, highlighting Hardik's importance as a seamer, feels that the all-rounder himself has also understood how important his role as a bowler is.

Hardik is also a part of India's ICC Champions Trophy squad where his role as an all-rounder will be crucial to the team's ambition of lifting the title. While it isn't yet known if Hardik can bowl 10 overs in a match, Zaheer is just happy to see the all-rounder enjoying his role as a pacer more than before.

"That's what we've been saying... that if Hardik the bowler comes to the party, then the whole balance of the side changes. Over time, he has been a reluctant bowler, hasn't he? He's been fighting his own battles - injuries, back issues - forcing him to be apprehensive about looking at a bigger role with the ball. But slowly and surely, he's understood over a period of time that it's very important for him to take up that responsibility for the team. And that's very important," Zaheer said in a chat on Cricbuzz.

"The numbers are backing that and I'm sure that with time, he's also realised the importance of Hardik the bowler. And it clearly shows now when he's preparing for a series. He is not looking at it in a negative way. That's a great sign. You look at them having 3 spinners, or 4 spinners in the side. They know and trust Hardik enough to do the job," added Zaheer.