Varun Chakravarthy was handed his ODI debut for India in the second ODI against England in Cuttack. The mystery spinner has made himself a real contender for the Champions Trophy 2025 15-man squad, having impressed tremendously with 14 wickets in five games during the T20I series between India and England. He became the 259th player to debut for India in ODI cricket, and was presented his cap by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The latter also said a heartwarming speech to Chakravarthy during the presentation.

"Varun, cap number 259. It's a special day for you and your family. From tennis ball cricket to T20 cricket, we all have seen your magic. Now it's time to do something really special in this format. We all are with you. Just give your 100 per cent. Good luck," said Jadeja to Chakravarthy, as he presented the cap.

Chakravarthy has been on fire in recent T20I series against South Africa and England, taking over 10 wickets in both series. He was awarded the 'Player of the Series' award after the T20I series against England, which India won 4-1.

On his ODI debut, Chakravarthy made a mark almost immediately. The 33-year-old picked up the wicket of his former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammate Phil Salt, ending an 81-run opening partnership.

The 33-year-old also became the oldest player to debut in ODIs for India since they played their inaugural match in 1974.

While Chakravarthy was not announced in the 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy earlier, he could still make it with the final deadline for submission being February 12.

It was Ravindra Jadeja, however, who was the star of the show with the ball for India during the second ODI.

The left-arm spinner picked up three wickets, finishing with figures of 3/35.

England managed a respectable total of 304, being bowled out with one ball to spare.

Ben Duckett (65) and Joe Root (69) slammed half-centuries for the visitors, while a late cameo by Liam Livingstone (41) helped them cross the 300-run mark.

In response, India captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill stitched a superb 136-run opening partnership, as India made a swashbuckling start to the run chase.

However, play had to be halted in between as an entire floodlight tower switched off due to a technical failure at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.