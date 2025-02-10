India batter Virat Kohli gave a stunned reaction after his dismissal in the 2nd ODI against England in Cuttack on Sunday. Kohli, who missed the series-opener in Nagpur due to a sore knee, was dismissed caught behind for an 8-ball 5 by Adil Rashid, following a successful DRS taken by England captain Jos Buttler. Kohli leaned forward to defend as Rashid bowled a flighted delivery, but was beaten on the edge due to a sharp turn. Despite a strong appeal from England for a caught behind, the umpire shook his head in disagreement.

England took the DRS and the replays showed that there was a spike on UltraEdge. However, Kohli was not convinced by the review as he gave an animated reaction after seeing the decision on the big screen.

Kohli's reaction suggested that he didn't feel the ball had touched his bat. Could that be down to a possible technological malfunction? His reaction certainly suggested so. However, the actual case maybe that it was a faint edge which Virat didn't realise.

This was Kohli's first India appearance since the Sydney Test against Australia last month. He had missed the game in Nagpur to a knee injury.

Speaking to the reporters on the eve of the second ODI, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed Kohli's availability for the fixture.

"Virat Kohli is fit to play. He has come for practice and is good to go," Kotak said.

In Kohli's absence, Shreyas Iyer was added to the XI as a late change. Iyer, who scored a match-winning half-century in Nagpur, revealed he only played the game due to Kohli's injury.

"So (it is a) funny story. I was watching a movie last night. I thought that I could extend my night, but then I got a call from skipper saying that you may play because Virat has got a swollen knee," Iyer told Star Sports.

"And then (I) hurried back to my room, went off to sleep straight away.... I'm going to keep it low-key and just cherish this moment, the victory." "I wasn't supposed to play the first game, Virat unfortunately got injured and then I got the opportunity. But I kept myself prepared, I knew that at any point of time I can get a chance to play," he said.

Iyer continued, "The same thing happened with me last year as well during the Asia Cup. I got injured and someone else came and he scored a century."

Kohli had replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal in the playing XI, with Iyer being retained after his heroics.