India captain Rohit Sharma scolded young pacer Harshit Rana after his needles act in the ongoing second ODI against England in Cuttack. The incident happened on the penultimate delivery of the 32 over as Harshit's wild throw cost the team four extra runs. It was needles throw from Harshit as England captain Jos Buttler was well inside his crease. In the end, Harshit's throw not only missed the stumps and wicketkeeper KL Rahul, it also ended up hitting the boundary rope.

As a result, Rohit was livid with the youngster and the Indian captain was seen making animated gestures. Rohit tore into Harshit and said, "Dimaag kidhar hai tera? (Where is your brain?)." A video of the same incident has gone viral on social media.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann, who was on commentary, shared his views on the incident, saying that the aggression got the better of Rana.

"If there is one way to upset your captain? This is it. Just stay calm. I told you earlier about the bit of aggression about him. He is good old-fashioned fast bowler, unfortunately, the aggression got the better of him, four overthrows of his own bowling," Swann was heard as saying on-air.

Meanwhile, former India head coach Ravi Shastri suggested: "I could see the captain livid. It's little things like this which releases the pressure."

Meanwhile, England posted 304 after opting to bat in the second ODI in Cuttack. Ben Duckett and Joe Root scored half-centuries, while Liam Livingstone late push allowed England to cross the 300-run mark.

Root (69, 72b, 6x4) top-scored for the visitors, but got great support from Duckett (65, 56b, 10x4) and skipper Jos Buttler (34, 35b, 2x4), with whom he had a 51-run stand for the fourth wicket. In the latter part of England's innings, Livingstone made a 32-ball 41 to give give them some late impetus.

For India, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/35) was the most successful bowler. Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana, Hardik Pandya and debutant Varun Chakravarthy all picked a wicket each.

India, who made a couple of changes to the playing XI, lead 1-0 in the series after beating England by 4 wickets in Nagpur.