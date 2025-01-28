Indian cricket team registered brilliants victories over England in the first two T20Is of the five-match series. With 2-0 lead, Suryakumar Yadav and co will now look to seal the series in the upcoming third T20I match on Tuesday in Rajkot. In the first two games, England batters completely failed to leave a mark with skipper Jos Buttler being the only positive. Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin recently took a dig at England's poor batting performance and even compared it to driving in Bengaluru's traffic.

Ashwin stated that the 2022 T20 World Cup champions need to understand the pitch conditions rather than always playing their attacking game.

"England has played incomplete cricket. They made a series of mistakes. When you play in India, you can't play in one tempo. If you drive in Bengaluru traffic, you can't always be in the fourth gear. It's the same logic here. Sometimes, you can't even go to the fourth gear in Bengaluru (laughs)," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin further praised Team India for their fearless approach but also stated that they also need to perform as per the conditions.

"I had said this last time as well. The fearless, daredevil approach of Team India is good. Of course, you should have that fearless approach in the powerplay. However, you need to respect the conditions as well. Not all conditions will suit aggressive batting. In cricket, it is said that conditions are the king," said Ashwin.

In the second T20I, India faced a lot of trouble while chasing the target 166 as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Tilak Varma's brilliant 72*-run knock propelled the hosts to victory with four balls to spare.

"Wicket was slightly two-paced. I was talking with Gautam sir yesterday, he said that, 'whatever happens, you should play according to the situation, you should be flexible.' Left-right will be a good option to bat out there, and it'll be slightly difficult for the bowlers as they should change their lines and lengths," Tilak had said after the win.