India's run chase against England in the second ODI at Cuttack suffered an abrupt interruption, as one of the floodlights at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack switched off entirely. Chasing 305, India got off to a good start thanks to captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill. However, the sudden issue emerged during the seventh over of the game, halting play immediately. A long chat between the players and the umpires followed, before ultimately play was temporarily stopped and players were forced to leave the play.

A quick solution to the floodlight issue could not be found, with visuals showing that none of the lights on one of the towers were working.

The evident visual issue, taking place near 6:15 local time (IST), and the lack of a solution meant that the players had no choice but to leave the field of play.

The floodlights initially flickered and went off at the end of the sixth over, before turning back on, only to go off once again just a delivery later. The players waited for a while, and then eventually India captain Rohit Sharma could be seen having a long discussion with the umpires.

The lights seemed to flicker again, but then completely switched off moments later.

As per ESPNcricinfo, it was the generator connected to the floodlights that had malfunctioned, and was repaired during the break

Cuttack is hosting an international match for the first time in two and a half years, with its last game being the second T20I between India and South Africa in June 2022.

Rohit seemed to find back some of his old form, as he gave India a fiery start. The hosts reached 48/0 in 6.1 overs before play had to be halted. The 37-year-old Rohit slammed three sixes, being unbeaten on 29 off 18 balls.

Shubman Gill - who was promoted back to the top of the order in the second ODI - looked to continue on from his good form. Gill made 87 in the first ODI, and was unbeaten on 17 when the floodlight issue surfaced.

Earlier, England managed a total of 304 despite being bowled out in 49.5 overs. India handed an ODI debut to 33-year-old mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who delivered by picking up the first England wicket.

Half-centuries by Joe Root (69) and Ben Duckett (65), and a late cameo by Liam Livingstone (41) helped England go past the 300-run mark.

Ravindra Jadeja was yet again the pick of the Indian bowlers, ending with figures of 3/35 in 10 overs.

Light issues have not only impacted the India-England series, but also the tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa. New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra suffered a gruesome head injury while trying to catch a ball. It was suspected that the floodlight glare in the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore caused a problem to his vision.

"There is an issue in the LED light. It has more glare and sometimes it is hard to spot the ball when it is coming flat to you," former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif told journalist Nauman Niaz, regarding the incident.