Ahead of India's upcoming third Test match vs England, Rishabh Pant introduced fans to his "new friend", a drone that he named "Spidey". The third Test match is set to begin from February 24, at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Taking to Instagram, Pant shared a video of him using the drone. "I've spent a lot of time behind the stumps, thought of taking in a new view at the nets today! Meet my new friend, I call him spidey," he wrote along with the video.

Here is the video:

In the video, Pant can be seen recording a net session of Team India with the drone.

Pulls off brilliant catches & stumpings

Hits big sixes with ease @RishabhPant17 now has some fun with the drone camera. @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/vRW6oslCrg — BCCI (@BCCI) February 23, 2021

Recently, the BCCI posted an aerial footage of the Motera Stadium, which garnered a lot of attention from cricket fans on social media.

The four-match Test series is currently level at 1-1, with India winning the second fixture by 317 runs. England won the first Test by 227 runs. Both the fixtures were held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The third and fourth Test matches will be held at the Motera Stadium, starting from February 24 and March 4 respectively.

Starting from the third Test, the Motera Stadium is scheduled to host seven international matches on the trot, and is also the world's largest cricket ground with a seating capacity of 1,10,000.