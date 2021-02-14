The second Test between India and England, being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, saw crowds in the stands for the first time in the country since March last year. In the first Test, also at the same venue, supporters were not allowed, but crowds have been permitted at 50 per cent capacity from the second Test onwards. India captain Virat Kohli, who is known to thrive on crowd support, decided to make the most of the presence of the fans during England's first innings with the bat.

After India posted 329 in the first innings, their bowlers kept chipping away at the English batsmen on a turning track, taking wickets at regular intervals. Kohli, during an over change, was spotted gesturing towards the crowd and whistling, urging them to crank up the volume.

He is then seen gesturing to raise the volume even further, before cheering the crowd on.

Watch the video here:

"Whistle Podu" is a catchphrase for the Chennai-based Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings, and Kohli seemed to go across club rivalries to get the crowd to cheer harder for the national team.

The Indian bowlers dominated England on Day 2, as the visitors went into Tea at 106/8. Local hero Ravichandran Ashwin starred for India, picking up four wickets as debutant Axar Patel chipped in with two scalps.

Ishant Sharma had picked the first wicket for India, while Mohammed Siraj struck with his very first Test delivery on home soil.

India are looking to level the series after losing the opener at the same venue by 227 runs.