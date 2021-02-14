Story ProgressBack to home
"Forever And Beyond": See Anushka Sharma's Valentine's Day Post For Virat Kohli
Valentine's Day 2021: Anushka Sharma shared an adorable post for India captain Virat Kohli.
Anushka Sharma shared a pic with Virat Kohli with the sun setting behind them.© Instagram
Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Sunday took to social media to share a cute post for her husband and India captain Virat Kohli on the occasion of Valentine's Day. "Not too big on this day in particular but today seemed like the quintessential day for posting posed sunset photos," she wrote, along with a photo of the couple at the beach, with the sun setting behind them. "My valentine every day forever and beyond."
Last month, Anushka Sharma gave birth to their first child, Vamika.
