Cheteshwar Pujara was a victim of poor fortune for the second time in the series during India's second innings against England in the second Test in Chennai, as he got run out in bizarre fashion on Day 3. Pujara came down the track to fend off a Moeen Ali delivery to Ollie Pope at short leg. Pope showed great reflexes to immediately grab the ball and throw it to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who duly took off the bails. Pujara too was quick to turn after playing the shot to get back inside the crease, but his bat got stuck in the pitch and fell out of his hand.

Pujara's foot was inches above the ground when Foakes dislodged the bails, meaning Pujara had to depart early in the day. Had the bat not gotten out of his hand, however, he would have comfortably been in.

Promoted

Watch the freak run out here:

In the first match, also played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Pujara fell in the first innings to a freak dismissal when a pull shot hit the short leg fielder and looped up to midwicket for a catch.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar lamented Pujara's poor fortune in the series, while there were also some funny reactions to his wicket.

How unlucky has Pujara been this series! First Test short ball from Bess pulled perfectly, hits short leg fielder & lobs to short mid wicket & today bat getting stuck in the pitch. #INDvENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 15, 2021

Of all the ways to get out on a rank turner, that must be one of the most bizarre



Luck for England early on in the day. Pujara is Run Out in the unluckiest manner as his bat gets stuck in the pitch.



- 55/2 (20)#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/NQPFawrIg6 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 15, 2021

Pujara's dismissal on Monday opened the floodgates for England as Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were also sent packing in quick succession.