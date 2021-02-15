IND vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: India 5 Down As Moeen Ali Removes Ajinkya Rahane
India vs England Test Live Cricket Score: The hosts will be aiming to add more runs to the scoreboard on Day 3 and set a strong target for the visitors, in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Despite losing quick wickets, India lead by more than 250 runs against England, on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Virat Kohli, who is currently unbeaten, will be aiming to build a steady partnership with Axar Patel. The home side lost three wickets in the early stages of Day 3, with Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane leaving for the pavilion. The hosts bowled out England for 134 in the first innings on Day 2, thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's five-wicket haul. The hosts will be aiming to add more runs to the scoreboard, and set a huge target for England. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
2nd Test, Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021, Feb 13, 2021
- 10:27 (IST)FOUR! WHAT A SHOT!Leach tosses it up, on middle and leg. Kohli punches it to the left of mid-on for a four! CLASS SHOT!
- 10:25 (IST)Three runsA short and wider delivery by Leach. Kohli cuts it away between backward point and cover point for three runs.
- 10:21 (IST)OUT!!! Ajinkya Rahane c Ollie Pope b Moeen Ali 10 (14)Ali's delivery bounces up sharply, and Rahane inside edges it into his pad as he tries to defend it. The balls goes up into the leg side and Pope takes a diving catch.In walks, Axar Patel.
- 10:18 (IST)FOUR!Leach tosses up a slow delivery, outside off. Kohli defends it with an open bat, and sends it wide of slip for a four! Stones goes from backward point, and tries to sop it with a slide, but fails to do so.
- 10:14 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery by Ali, down leg. Rahane pulls it into the gap to the left of deep square leg.
- 10:14 (IST)FOUR!A full toss by Ali, on off stump. Rahane smacks it between cover and mid-off for a four!
- 10:11 (IST)Three runsLeach tosses it up, outside off. Kohli tries to drive it, but it goes in the air, and Burns misses it by a dive at short extra cover. Three runs.
- 10:06 (IST)4 leg byesAli sends a length ball, spinning into the stumps. Kohli goes on the backfoot, and it seems to come off the middle of his bat. But the umpire gives leg byes.
- 10:02 (IST)OUT! Rishabh Pant st Ben Foakes b Jack Leach 8 (11)Leach tosses it up, outside off. Pant tries to hit it over long-on, but inside edges it. Foakes does the rest. Misjudged by Pant.In walks, Ajinkya Rahane.
- 10:00 (IST)FOUR!Leach tosses it up, outside off. Pant tries to sweep, but gloves it fine over the wicketkeeper's gloves for a four!
- 09:56 (IST)One runBack of a length by Ali, spinning away from off stump. Pant hits it to the left of backward point for a single.
- 09:50 (IST)Two runsAli tosses it up, and Pant tries to sweep it. But he top edges it and it loops in the air, but lands safely to the left of the fielder at backward square leg. Two runs.
- 09:46 (IST)OUT! Rohit Sharma st Ben Foakes b Jack Leach 26 (70)Leach tosses it up, on middle stump. Rohit tries to defend it, but it spins past his outside edge, and Foakes takes the bails off. GREAT WORK!In comes, Rishabh Pant.
- 09:36 (IST)OUT! Cheteshwar Pujara run out Ollie Pope/Ben Foakes 7 (23)A straighter delivery by Ali. Rohit hits it to short leg, who throws it to the wicketkeeper. Pujara is trying to reach the crease, but his bat gets jammed just before reaching. Foakes does the rest.In comes, Virat Kohli.
- 09:31 (IST)One runA low delivery by Ali, spins in towards off stump. Rohit glances it into the square leg area. One run.
- 09:29 (IST)The action begins on Day 3!Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara to resume batting for India. Moeen Ali will bowl for England.
- 09:17 (IST)Chepauk pitch "incredibly challenging": England assistant coachEngland assistant coach has called the Chepauk pitch "incredibly challenging". Speaking to the media, he said, "It is a very challenging surface that is what I am going to say. In terms of me commenting on the pitch I think that is for someone above me to look at".
- 09:08 (IST)Team huddle ahead of Day 3: WATCHRavi Shastri has some important words to share with his Indian team ahead of Day 3. He will be hoping for no slip ups, and a strong total! Watch the video of the team huddle here:
Hello and welcome to Day 3 of 2nd Test at The Chepauk. #TeamIndia lead by 249 runs. How many more will they add to their tally today?@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/p0m0I1WOwm— BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2021
- 08:15 (IST)Good morning everyone!Good morning and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test match between India and England, in Chennai. The hosts have a strong lead of 249 runs and will be looking to extend it with a solid second innings total. India currently have Rohit Sharma (25) and Cheteshwar Pujara (7) batting. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!