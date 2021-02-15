Despite losing quick wickets, India lead by more than 250 runs against England, on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Virat Kohli, who is currently unbeaten, will be aiming to build a steady partnership with Axar Patel. The home side lost three wickets in the early stages of Day 3, with Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane leaving for the pavilion. The hosts bowled out England for 134 in the first innings on Day 2, thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's five-wicket haul. The hosts will be aiming to add more runs to the scoreboard, and set a huge target for England. (LIVE SCORECARD)

2nd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai