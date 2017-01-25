 
India vs England 2016-17 09 Nov 16 to 01 Feb 17
Cricket

India vs England T20Is: Virat Kohli Is Not Scared Of England's New 'Ammunition'

Updated: 25 January 2017 16:52 IST

Taking a subtle dig at a scribe of the touring party, India captain said he was not bothered or worried about any fast bowler and he has faced "enough 90 mph bowlers" in his career.

Virat Kohli took a subtle dig at media reporters and said he is not scared of a fast bowler © AFP

England, desperate to end their tour of India with a win in the T20 International series, have strengthened their bowling department with left-arm pacer Tymal Mills. However, he doesn't worry India skipper Virat Kohli. Taking a subtle dig at an English journalist, Kohli said on Wednesday that said he was not bothered or worried about any fast bowler and he has faced "enough 90 miles per hour bowlers" in his career. Asked for his thoughts on T20 specialist Mills, Kohli responded, "I haven't seen much of him but I have played 90mph before in my career."

"They have brought him (Mills) as a T20 specialist, he might have a set of skills which is required for this format. I can maybe comment on him after the second game having played him a bit. But 90 mph is not a problem at all. I think I have faced enough 90mph bowlers till now," he said drawing instant laughter from the media persons.

England were outplayed 0-4 by India in the Test series and despite giving a tough fight to the hosts, lost the One-day International series 1-2.

Kohli, however, was full of praise for the current crop of England players despite being unsure of their utility in the IPL.

"There is no doubt about the talent that is available in the English team. As you mentioned the small window has always been an issue (in IPL). Not many teams want to spend money on players who are not available for the whole of IPL," he said.

"You rather prefer to have a guy who lasts the whole tournament and gives you that extra balance. That is my point of view. Teams might think differently," added Kohli, who captains the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India England Virat Kohli Green Park, Kanpur India vs England 2016 Cricket
