5th Test: Ravindra Jadeja's Seven Seals 4-0 Series Win For India vs England

Ravindra Jadeja bagged seven wickets and also completed a sensational catch during England's 2nd innings.

Ravindra Jadeja bagged seven wickets and also completed a sensational catch during England's 2nd innings. © BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja claimed seven wickets to help India beat England by an innings and 75 runs in the fifth and final Test in Chennai on Tuesday. The thrilling win at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium meant that Virat Kohli's men become the first Indian team to go unbeaten in 18 matches.

The left-arm spinner ended with career-best figures of 7-48 to bowl out England for 207 runs as the visitors failed to hold on for a draw.

The 103-run opening stand between Alastair Cook (49) and Keaton Jennings (54) had raised England's hopes, but Jadeja's brilliance after lunch led to a batting collapse.

The Saurashtra cricketer dismissed the openers early in the afternoon session with skipper Cook losing his wicket to the left-arm spinner for the sixth time in the series.

Jennings top-scored with 54 as England's batting order wilted under the pressure in the afternoon session.

Virat Kohli's men erupted in joy after Jadeja got number eleven Jake Ball for nought to finish a famous series.

Not only did India avenge their 2012 series loss to England at home but the hosts also won their first contest against Cook's side since 2011.

India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin surprisingly went wicketless but ended as the series' highest wicket-taker with 28 scalps, above Jadeja (26).

Indian batsman Karun Nair had put India on course to victory with his record-breaking triple century on Day 4.

Nair's unbeaten 303 saw the hosts declare their first innings on a record 759-7 -- their highest-ever Test total -- to secure a 282-run lead.

Nair was named man of the match for his unbeaten 303-run knock in India's first innings, while Kohli was awarded man of the series for accumulating 655 runs in the series.



(With inputs from AFP)