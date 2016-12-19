 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

Karun Nair Cracks Triple Century, Joins Virender Sehwag In Elite List

Updated: 19 December 2016 18:24 IST

Karun Nair reached a landmark Test triple century that has been a domain for Virender Sehwag for long. The Karnataka batsman reached the exalted figure on the fourth day of the fifth and final Test against England. Sehwag is the only other Indian batsman to have achieved this landmark, not once but twice.

Karun Nair Cracks Triple Century, Joins Virender Sehwag In Elite List
India vs England: Karun Nair remained unbeaten on 303. © BCCI

Karun Nair today became only the second Indian batsman to score a triple century in a Test match, when he achieved the distinction on the fourth day of the fifth and final Test against England in Chennai. He joined the one and only Virender Sehwag, who has the distinction of reaching the landmark twice.

Nair, who plays for Karnataka in the domestic circuit, is only playing his third Test, having made his debut against England in the third Test of this series in Mohali.

He represents Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League.

Nair's milestone comes at the same place where Sehwag scored an amazing 319 against South Africa. The Delhi Dasher also has a triple century against Pakistan.

Karun's knock included 32 fours and four sixes. At the time of India's declaration, he remained unbeaten on 303 runs.

Before this knock in Chennai, Nair had failed to make an impact in the series. Hence there was a lot of pressure on him coming into this final Test.

karun nair bcci

Live cricket score: India vs England - Karun Nair is playing in only his third Test match.
Photo Credit: BCCI

This innings in Chennai will boost Nair's confidence, especially since he arrived at the crease when India had lost Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.

On Sunday, Nair and KL Rahul (199) led India's reply to England's 477 first innings total with a 161-run stand.

England skipper Alastair Cook rotated his bowlers on the flat pitch at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium in an attempt to apply pressure to the batsmen.

India have already secured the five-Test series and hold an unassailable 3-0 lead.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : India Karun Nair Cricket India vs England 2016
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Karun Nair remained unbeaten on 303 runs
  • India declared their innings at 759/7
  • Nair made his debut in the Mohali Test
Related Articles
It's A New India Under Virat Kohli, One Which Never Gives Up: Sunil Gavaskar
It's A New India Under Virat Kohli, One Which Never Gives Up: Sunil Gavaskar
Highlights: India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5, Chennai: India Win by an Innings And 75 Runs
Highlights: India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5, Chennai: India Win by an Innings And 75 Runs
Karun Nair Says Triple Ton Will Take A Couple of Days to Sink in
Karun Nair Says Triple Ton Will Take A Couple of Days to Sink in
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.