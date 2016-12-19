Karun Nair Cracks Triple Century, Joins Virender Sehwag In Elite List

Karun Nair today became only the second Indian batsman to score a triple century in a Test match, when he achieved the distinction on the fourth day of the fifth and final Test against England in Chennai. He joined the one and only Virender Sehwag, who has the distinction of reaching the landmark twice.

Nair, who plays for Karnataka in the domestic circuit, is only playing his third Test, having made his debut against England in the third Test of this series in Mohali.

He represents Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League.

Yay ! Welcome to the 300 club @karun126 .

It was very lonely here for the last 12 years 8 months.

Wish you the very best Karun.Maza aa gaya! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2016

Nair's milestone comes at the same place where Sehwag scored an amazing 319 against South Africa. The Delhi Dasher also has a triple century against Pakistan.

A triple hundred for @karun126 followed by the declaration from #TeamIndia skipper. India 759/7d, lead #ENG(477) by 282 runs pic.twitter.com/q18MnGeo59 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2016

Karun's knock included 32 fours and four sixes. At the time of India's declaration, he remained unbeaten on 303 runs.

Before this knock in Chennai, Nair had failed to make an impact in the series. Hence there was a lot of pressure on him coming into this final Test.

Live cricket score: India vs England - Karun Nair is playing in only his third Test match.

Photo Credit: BCCI

This innings in Chennai will boost Nair's confidence, especially since he arrived at the crease when India had lost Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.

On Sunday, Nair and KL Rahul (199) led India's reply to England's 477 first innings total with a 161-run stand.

England skipper Alastair Cook rotated his bowlers on the flat pitch at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium in an attempt to apply pressure to the batsmen.

India have already secured the five-Test series and hold an unassailable 3-0 lead.

(With inputs from AFP)