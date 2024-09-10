The Indian cricket team returns to action after a long break as a two-match Test series against Bangladesh begins on September 19. The India stars last played in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka which was followed by long break of more than a month. Ahead of the series against Bangladesh, the BCCI has organised a camp for the Indian cricket team between September 13-18 in Chennai. According to a report by Times of India, Mumbai's young spinner Himanshu Singh has been called up for the camp. The 21-year-old reportedly has a bowling action quite similar to Ravichandran Ashwin and he has been included in the camp to help the batters prepare for Bangladesh spinners.

"All the selected players for the camp have been asked to report to Chennai on September 12. Those who are playing in the Duleep Trophy will leave for Chennai after the first match," a source told TOI.

"Ajit Agarkar and his co-selectors have been impressed with Himanshu for a while and have been tracking his progress. He is tall (six foot four inches) and has an action similar to that of Ashwin."

Ahead of the Test and ODI series against Bangladesh, star India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hailed the Bengal Tigers and said that they have been playing well recently.

Bangladesh are in top form as they have whitewashed Pakistan and won the two-match Test series by 2-0. The Bengal Tigers clinched a massive 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test match. While, in the second long-format match they won it by six wickets.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Yashasvi said that it will be fun for India to play against Bangladesh. The 22-year-old added that he is looking forward to playing Test matches.

"I think they've been playing well. It'll be fun to match up with them, it's fun to play test matches regardless. I'm really looking forward to that," Yashasvi was quoted in a release from JioCinema.

When asked about maintaining consistency as a player, the youngster added that he is looking forward to improve himself as a player. "I don't overthink, I just need to prepare well and keep improving myself as a player. The more I repeat these steps, the better I'll get," he said.

