Bangladesh's fairytale ended on Sunday as the side suffered a heavy defeat against India in the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side that registered a 2-0 clean sweep over Pakistan in its previous Test series was handed a 280-run defeat by India in Chennai. The hosts barely gave Bangladesh any moment of joy during the game and their dominating win speaks better about it. The match finished in the first session on Day 4, as the pitch offered some really good competition between the bat and the ball.

While reacting to India's victory, former Pakistan player Basit Ali heaped praised on the pitch curators. While making his comments, Basit also lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the kind of surfaces it makes during Test matches.

"Bumrah picked 5 wickets in the game, Ashwin took 6 wickets, Jadeja clinched 5, Siraj took 2 and Akash Deep claimed 2 wickets. This is the account of 20 wickets. The bowlers ticked all the boxes. India played two spinners, keeping in mind that the ball will spin and it happened. So the credit goes to the pitch curators, who know how to make a Test match surface. Not like us... I am not going to that side but I am filled with anger," sid Basit Ali on his YouTube channel.

"In our nation, they say there is no value of pitch. They are illiterate people. The one who have played cricket with pride are there on the Board (PCB). This is what I get angry. What are you teaching to kids.

"50 per cent of the issue is solved if you read the pitch well, ask Sunil Gavaskar and Javed Miandad. But they don't understand," he added.

The India vs Bangladesh second and final Test will start on September 27.