India's 'Kohinoor' Jasprit Bumrah, provided the team with an early breakthrough on Day 2 of the first Test in Chennai, dismissing opening batter Shadman Islam for just 2 runs. Bumrah, who arguably remains the finest pace bowler in the world across formats, left Shadman stunned with a delivery that the Bangladesh expected to swing away from him. Shadman, facing the last delivery of Bumrah's first over, decided to leave the ball, hoping it would miss his stumps by a big margin. However, what the India pacer managed to do with the red cherry, left him stunned.

Shadman misjudged Bumrah's delivery massively, but the damage was done as the ball hit the top of his off-stump. Here's the video:

Bumrah changed his angle for the final delivery of the over, having bowled the previous 5 deliveries from the other side of the stumps. Unaware of what the ball would do, Shadman left the delivery. The rest, as they say, is history.

What a peach by Jasprit Bumrah to remove Shadman Islam



This is how you set up a batter in the first over of the innings #INDvBAN #tapmad #DontStopStreaming pic.twitter.com/9UtDrb0AJg — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 20, 2024

Earlier, riding on Ravichandran Ashwin's century and his 199-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, India were all out for a competitive 376 on the second day of the opening Test against Bangladesh on Friday.

India, who started the day at 339/6, lost all four wickets for the addition of just 37 runs with Jadeja (86) being the first to fall.

Ashwin added 11 more runs to his overnight score of 102 before he was dismissed by Taskin Ahmed for 113.

The Bangladesh pacer grabbed three wickets (3/55) -- Jadeja, Ashwin and Akash Deep.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud emerged the most successful Bangladesh bowler, snaring five wickets for 83 runs.

With PTI Inputs