Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli showed off his Bengali skills after receiving a special gift from Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz following the second Test match in Kanpur. Miraz gifted a bat from his company to Virat and the star batter responded in Bengali to the gesture. "Khoob bhalo achi (it's very good),” said Kohli with a smile in response to Miraz giving him the bat. “Wish you all the best. Keep doing the good work,” he added. Earlier, Miraz also gifted a bat from his company to India skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit was delighted with the gift and he had a special message for the Bangladesh star.

"I know Mehidy from a long time. He is a very good cricketer. And I am very proud of him that he has started his own bat company along with some of his friends. I want to wish him all the best, May god give him all the success. And I hope this company will rise above everyone else," said Rohit.

Earlier, Kohli gifted his cricket bat to former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan for his remarkable Test career after the end of the second Test match in Kanpur.

Shakib has announced that the upcoming series against South Africa will be his last on home soil, provided he is given the opportunity. Otherwise, the series against India will serve as his farewell series.

"I am available for the South Africa series, but since there's a lot happening back home, naturally, not everything depends on me. I have discussed my plans for Test cricket with the BCB. Especially this series and the home series. I was thinking that it could be my last Test series," Shakib said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the second Test against India in Kanpur.

"I have told [BCB president] Faruque bhai and the selectors. If there's a chance and if I can play, my last Test will be in Mirpur. The board is trying to ensure that I can play and feel safe, at the same time that I can leave the country without a hitch. I am a citizen of Bangladesh, so I shouldn't have any problem going back to Bangladesh. My concern is my safety and security in Bangladesh. My close friends and family members are concerned. I hope things are getting better. There should be a solution to it," he added.

(With agency inputs)