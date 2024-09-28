Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate couldn't control his laughter after Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were seen imitating pacer Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action in front of him. The incident took place after India captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl in the second Test against Bangladesh on Friday. Before the start of the play, Ten Doeschate, the former Netherlands batter, had joined the players for the pre-match warm-up routine. However, he was reduced to splits after seeing Kohli and Jadeja's antics.

The two were seen mimicking Bumrah's bowling action. Ten Doeschate couldn't control his laughter and was seen covering his face with a baseball glove.

Meanwhile, bad light followed by heavy rain ended play before tea on day one of the second Test. The visitors 107-3 after early stumps were taken at the Green Park Stadium.

Mominul Haque, on 40, and Mushfiqur Rahim, on six, were batting when dark clouds made visibility tough and umpires took the players off the ground after lunch.

The match could be the last Test outing for former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who announced his impending international retirement on Thursday.

Dim light turned into heavy rain and officials called off play after the covers were laid out, with more downpours forecast for Saturday in the northern Indian city.

India, who lead the two-match series 1-0, elected to field in overcast conditions and fast bowler Akash Deep vindicated captain Rohit Sharma's decision with two wickets in the first hour of play.

He removed openers Zakir Hasan, caught out for a duck, and Shadman Islam, trapped lbw on 24, with his seaming deliveries to the left-handers.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who made 31, put on 51 runs with Mominul to play out the remainder of the first session, but first-match hero Ravichandran Ashwin broke the stand after lunch.

(With AFP Inputs)