Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli gifted a signed bat to Shakib Al Hasan at the end of the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Tuesday. It was the final Test match for Shakib in India as he announced his retirement ahead of the encounter. This can also be his final match in the format as doubts remain over whether he will be able to take part in the Test match against South Africa at home due to political tensions. Kohli greeted Shakib after India registered a big win over Bangladesh and gifted him the bat before chatting with him and some other Bangladesh cricket team stars.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored another half-century as India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the weather-hit second Test to make a clean sweep of the two-Test series on Tuesday.

India, after dismissing Bangladesh for 146 runs in the second innings, thanks to three-wicket hauls by Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, achieved the victory target of 95 runs in 17.2 overs, with Jaiswal and Kohli scoring 51 and unbeaten 29 runs respectively.

Virat Kohli handed his bat to Shakib Al Hasan



A beautiful gesture by King.

Earlier, Ashwin (3/50), Jadeja (3/34) and Bumrah (3/17) broke the back of the Bangladesh batting, allowing them the addition of just 120 runs to their overnight total of 26/2.

Overnight batter Shadman Islam was the highest scorer for Bangladesh in the second innings, scoring 50 runs.

The lunch session was extended by nearly an hour to complete Bangladesh's innings.

Bangladesh were bundled out for 233 in their first innings before India scored a quick-fire 285/9 and declared their innings on Monday in a match in which two days were completely lost due to a wet outfield.

(With PTI inputs)