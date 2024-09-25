The Indian cricket team has started training for the second India vs Bangladesh Test in Kanpur, that starts on Friday. India have already won the first Test with ease and if they repeat the feat in the final game of the series, the Rohit Sharma-led side will move to a great position in the race for the World Test Championship final. Virat Kohli, however, was not in good form in the first Test. He got out to Hasan Mahmud for 6 in the first innings while he fell to Mehidy hasan Miraz for 17 in the second innings.

On Wednesday, he was dismissed twice in four overs by unheralded pacer Jamshed Alam in the nets. The fast bowler from Lucknow got him out to out-swingers.

"I bowled 24 balls to Virat Kohli. My speed was around 135 kmph and I got him out twice. The practice pitch was helping pacers, though the Kanpur pitch generally helps spinners. Virat Kohli told me, 'Well bowled bhai, kitne saal ke ho (How old are you)? I told him that I am 22. He replied, mehnat karte raho (keep working hard). I am over the moon after dismissing him," Alam told NDTV.

Former Pakistan player Basit Ali has predicted that Kohli will return to form in the following Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, that starts on November 22.

"Sab khush hote rahe Bangladesh aur New Zealand wale match mein, Virat shuru hoga australia se (Let people be happy with how he is performing against Bangladesh, Virat will return to form against Australia). He will like the pacy wickets in Australia. Big players often lose concentration against weak teams but they do well against tougher oppositions," Ali said on his YouTube channel.

"People say India win at home but they have won two series in Australia as well. India won't allow Australia to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year as well."