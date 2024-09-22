Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were India's two star performers on home soil yet again as India crushed Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test. Ashwin contributed with a stunning century and then a six-wicket haul, while Jadeja supported him with 86 with the bat and five wickets with the ball. After the game, Ashwin hailed Jadeja's impact on his game and the team, but also admitted that there had been a period when the two were competing for a spot in the team.

After being adjudged 'Player of the Match', Ashwin spoke about this topic in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"There might have been competition in the past, the last 4-5 years, you can call it maturity or age or getting old," revealed Ashwin, speaking about his dynamic with Jadeja.

The highest point of competition usually peaked at away tours, where India favoured playing an extra fast bowler over a spinner, meaning either Jadeja or Ashwin would have to make way. The most recent example of this was during the World Test Championship Final 2023, where Ashwin was left out of the summit clash against Australia at Lord's.

However, Ashwin - having stitched a 199-run partnership with Jadeja to rescue India on Day 1 against Bangladesh - heaped praise on Jadeja.

"Jadeja walking out gives a lot of calmness to the team. He is one of the best batters in the Indian team, maybe even in the world. He helped me a lot through my innings," Ashwin said.

"He told me, 'looks like you are batting really well, you need to buckle down like you are facing your first 10 balls'. Talking about leaving a few more balls. That partnership comes with experience and batting a lot together," Ashwin said.

The duo guided India to an emphatic victory, coming good with the ball on Day 4. Ashwin dismantled the Bangladesh batting with a six-fer in the final innings, while Jadeja ably supported him with three wickets of his own.