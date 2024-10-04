The Indian cricket team is preparing for the first T20I match against Bangladesh in Gwalior on Sunday. In preparation, players were seen sweating in a fielding drill conducted by fielding coach T. Dilip and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. A video posted on the official BCCI X handle on Friday showcased the team's training session. "Gearing up in Gwalior with radiant rhythm and full flow. Team India hones their fielding skills ahead of the India vs Bangladesh T20I series opener."

Fielding has notably improved under T. Dilip, who introduced the Best Fielder Award during the World Cup matches. In the video, Dilip was observed instructing the Indian players, emphasizing the importance of technique.

"Get your feet where you are throwing, as simple as that. I am not looking at intensity, but rhythm and flow are something we have to achieve today. Once we break into that, we'll move and take 15 catches," he said.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and spinner Varun Chakravarthy were seen putting in significant effort during the drills.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir closely monitored the players as they engaged in their fielding practice.

Additionally, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, opener Abhishek Sharma, and spinner Ravi Bishnoi were seen taking some remarkable catches.

Following the Test series, India and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in the three-match T20I series.

Right-hand batter Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game. Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma have been picked as the wicketkeeper-batters in the side.

Young left-hand opener Abhishek Sharma returned to the squad after not being picked in the Sri Lanka T20Is. The players who will accompany him will be Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube have been included in the squad as the all-rounders.

Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy have been picked as the spinners of the team, whereas Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Mayank Yadav are added to the team as seamers.

The first match of the series will be played at Gwalior on October 6 followed by the second and third matches to be played on October 9 (Delhi) and October 12 (Hyderabad), respectively.

India's T20I squad for Bangladesh series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon (wicket-keeper), Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Jaker Ali Anik (wicket-keeper), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan.

