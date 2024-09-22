Shubman Gill once again showed his class in Test cricket, this time with a crafty 119 not out against Bangladesh in the first Test on Saturday. Gill was at his best as he smashed 10 fours and 4 sixes during his knock. It was Gill's fifth century in the format and also his fifth one in the World Test Championship. The ton saw Gill surpassing Virat Kohli in the list of Indian players with most WTC hundreds. Only Rohit Sharma (9 WTC tons) is ahead of Gill in the list.

As soon as Gill reached the three-figure mark on Saturday, the crowd stood on its feet to praise the batter. However, it was the sweet gesture of Gill's father on his century that is going viral on social media.

Gill's father, who was also there in the stands among the rest of the fans, gave a standing ovation to his son's feat, before passing him a flying kiss.

Watch it here:

The video melted the hearts of netizens. "Proudest father," replied a fan with heart emoji. "This is soo wholesome," wrote another fan. "Absolute Pride for a father," was also among comments.

A day before a funny video involving Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had also gone viral on social media. The the clip, the Test captain was seen jokingly tapping Gill's jaw with his left hand while talking to the player in the dugout. As Rohit teased the youngster, Kohli, who was sitting adjacent to Rohit, quickly reminded him that his act was being recorded by the camera. As soon as Rohit realised this, all three of them started laughing. The duo of Virat and Kohli, especially, burst into laughter.

Gill was dismissed for an 8-ball duck in his first innings before making a brilliant comeback in the following innings. The number 3 Test batter knock helped him equal Rahul Dravid's unique record. Gill became the only other batter after Dravid to score a Test ton at number 3 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.