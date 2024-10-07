The Indian cricket team continues its terrific form in the T20I format. It defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday. The result helped India extend their consecutive victories in the format to eight. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side dominated the match against Bangladesh at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior since the very beginning. On the other hand, hosts Bangladesh struggled to get going.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh. The host bowlers proved his decision right by putting up a brilliant combined show. India bowled out Bangladesh for 127 runs in 19.5 overs.

The performance helped India equal Pakistan's world record in T20I cricket. India now jointly hold the top spot with Pakistan in the list of teams who have bowled out their opposition for most times in the format.

Both India have Pakistan have bundled out their oppositions 42 times each in T20I cricket. New Zealand is next in the list with the tally of 40, while Uganda and West Indies follow them with a tally of 35 and 32, respectively.

Talking about the India vs Bangladesh game, Arshdeep Singh and returning Varun Chakravarthy rattled the guests' batting to set up a dominant seven-wicket win.

Left-arm quick Arshdeep and spinner Chakravarthy took three wickets to help bowl out Bangladesh for 127, a total India overhauled with 49 balls to spare in Gwalior and led the three-match series 1-0.

It was India's first win in the format at home after they were crowned T20 World Cup champions in Barbados in June.

Opener Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav -- both scoring 29 -- started the chase with a blazing stand of 40 for the second wicket to take the steam out of the opposition attack at a new venue hosting its first international.

Samson, a wicketkeeper-batsman, smashed six boundaries but Suryakumar fired up the home crowd with his 14-ball knock laced with two fours and three sixes.

Suryakumar smashed Mustafizur Rahman for a six over long-on but fell next ball caught at long leg.

Hardik Pandya then clubbed 39 off 16 balls with five fours and two sixes, sharing an unbeaten stand of 52 with debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made 16.

(With AFP Inputs)