Rohit Sharma's captaincy style is quite different to what Virat Kohli brought to the table. While Kohli was intense, Rohit, according to many who played under him, is one who always keeps his hands on teammates' shoulders and guides them. That, however, does not mean Rohit is short on intensity. He has his own style to communicate with his players. His famous 'garden mein ghoomne wala' comment went viral after he used it to tell his fielders to show intensity.

During the first Test against Bangladesh, Rohit was seen getting angry on a fielder. He said, 'Oye, soye hue hai sab log (Everybody is sleeping)'. In the video that has gone viral, it is not clear whom Rohit Sharma is shouting at.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma continued his poor run against Bangladesh, with two more single scores during the first Test held at Chennai's MA Chidambram Stadium. In both the innings played by India, the 'Hitman' could not continue his fine run of form across all the formats, scoring only six and five, respectively. This is only his fourth instance of not being able to score in double digits in both innings of a Test.

In four Tests and five innings against Bangladesh, Rohit has scored just 44 runs at an average of 8.80, with the best score of just 21 runs.

His all-format numbers against Bangladesh are way better: 1,307 runs in 34 matches and 35 innings at an average of 40.84, with three fours and eight fifties. His best score is 137.

In the ongoing 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship, Rohit has scored 711 runs at an average of 41.82, with three centuries and three fifties and best score of 131.

With ANI inputs