Team India registered a thumping 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series on Sunday in Chennai. Bangladesh were chasing a mammoth target of 515 and on the fourth day, they got bundled out for 234. All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was the star performer as he first scored a powerful century with the bat and then went on to register a memorable six-wicket haul. With this win, India have gained an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series.

During the first match, a hilarious moment involving India skipper Rohit Sharma also came to light. On the fourth day, Rohit was seen flipping the bails at the striker's end. Later, he walked away and hilariously casted a spell on the stumps.

For the unversed, star India batter Virat Kohli is popular for switching bails during matches.

"It was a great result looking at what lies ahead for us. We are playing after a long time, but you are never out of cricket. We came here a week before, we had a good lead up to the Test match and we got the result that we wanted. (On Pant's hundred) He's been through some really tough times. The way he has managed himself through those tough times was superb to watch. He came back in the IPL, followed by a very successful World Cup and this is the format he loves the most. For us, it was never about what is he going to do with the bat, we always knew what he had with the bat and with the gloves as well. It was just about giving him the game time," said Rohit during the post-match presentation.

"Credit to him as well, he went on to play Duleep Trophy and got ready for this Test match and had an impact straightaway in the game. No matter what the conditions are, whether we play in India, whether we play outside, we want to build the team around that (strong bowling). Whatever the condition has to offer, we got to be ready for it. In the last few years, wherever we have played, we have managed to have that in our armoury, whether it is seam bowling options or spin bowling options," he added.

Both India and Bangladesh will be facing each other again from September 27 for the second Test of the two-match series in Kanpur.