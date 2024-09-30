India's opening batters Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes Test cricket world record as they came out to bat against Bangladesh on Day 4 of the second Test in Kanpur. After bowling out Bangladesh for 233 runs in the first innings, Rohit and Jaiswal showed attacking intent from ball one, smashing the opponent team's bowlers all across the park. Rohit and Jaiswal mostly dealt in fours and sixes as they brought up the 50-run mark in just three overs. It was the first instance of a team scoring 50 runs inside the first three overs in Test cricket history since data collection began in the sport.

Earlier, England held the record of scoring fastest fifty in Test cricket, doing so in 26 balls. However, the Indian team managed to break the record by quite a big margin, reaching the team half-century in just 18 balls. England had created the record against West Indies earlier this year at Trent Bridge.

India's fastest team fifty before was against England in Chennai back in 2008. The Indian team had reached the 50-run mark in 5.2 overs in that match.

Fastest Team Fifty In Test Cricket:

3.0 Overs - India vs BAN, Kanpur, 2024

4.2 Overs - England vs WI, Nottingham, 2024

4.3 Overs - England vs SA, The Oval, 1994

4.6 Overs - England vs SL, Manchester, 2002

5.2 Overs - Sri Lanka vs PAK, Karachi, 2004

5.3 Overs - India vs ENG, Chennai, 2008

5.3 Overs - India vs WI, Port of Spain, 2023

When it comes to Test cricket, the traditional format of the game, the England cricket team's recent attacking exploits earned their style of play the nickname of 'Bazball'. However, with their performance against Bangladesh in the first three overs, Team India proved that they can bat in any gear, depending upon the situation of the game.

Earlier, India bowled out Bangladesh for 233 in their first innings on the fourth day of the second Test. Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on 107 with Bangladesh scoring their runs in 74.2 overs.

Resuming at 205 for 6, Bangladesh added just 28 runs for the loss of four wickets in the post-lunch session.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (3/50) picked up three wickets, while Akash Deep (2/43), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/45) and Mohammed Siraj (2/57) shared six wickets between them. Ravindra Jadeja completed 300 Test wickets.

With PTI Inputs