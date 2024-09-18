As the Indian cricket team gears up to resume its on-field duties, skipper Rohit Sharma has hit the nets with a certain mission in his mind. The Bangladesh team is coming into the series on the back of an excellent Test series against Pakistan, where they defeated the hosts 2-0, for the first time in their history. Bangladesh's spin bowling attack remains formidable and it isn't a hidden secret. Hence, India captain Rohit has come up with a plan to counter the tourists' spin bowling.

Rohit was spotted practicing reverse-sweep shots in the nets extensively, making his attacking intent clear for the upcoming Test assignment.

Rohit Sharma plays a reverse sweep in the nets ahead of the big Test season.!!!



The GOAT of test cricket getting ready @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/PmJEJWLOVK — (@rushiii_12) September 15, 2024

The Bangladesh squad landed in Chennai, the venue for the opening Test beginning on September 19, on Sunday afternoon.

"It's definitely going to be a very challenging series for us," Shanto was quoted as saying at the pre-departure press briefing at the Dhaka airport.

"After a good series (vs Pakistan) there is definitely an extra confidence in the team, in the people of the country. Every series is an opportunity.

"We will play to win both matches. The things that matter to win, the process matters... our aim will be to do the work properly. Good results are possible if we do our job properly," the Bangladesh captain added.

While India is on top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table, the Bangladesh skipper believed that it will all boil down to how they perform during those five days and the result can come even in the last session.

"If you see the ranking, they are much ahead of us," Shanto noted.

"We have been playing well lately. We have had a good series. Our aim will be to play well for five days.

Advertisement

"The result comes in the last session on the last day. If we play good cricket for five days, there is a chance which team will be a chance for either team to win in the last session," the skipper said just before boarding the flight to Chennai.