India captain Rohit Sharma produced an absolute stunner in the field on Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur. The match resumed after 2 days of non-action due to rain at the Green Park Stadium, with Jasprit Bumrah drawing the first blood for India. After Bumrah got rid of Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohamed Siraj got the better of star batter Litton Das to earn India their 5th wicket of the innings. But, Siraj's wicket might not have been possible had Rohit not managed to produce a one-handed stunner inside the 30-yard circle.

Litton advanced down the track, looking to clear the 30-yard circle and hit the ball for a boundary. But, Rohit timed his jump to perfection and grabbed a one-handed catch to send the Bangladesh star back to the pavilion. Siraj and other Team India stars could hardly believe what Rohit managed to pull off.

Rohit's own celebration proved how impressed he was by his catch. Shubman Gill, reacting to the catch, had hands on his head in disbelief. Siraj too looked stunned as he celebrated the wicket. Even Virat Kohli was amazed seeing Rohit's catch.

Virat Kohli and Siraj's reaction to Rohit Sharma's brilliance. pic.twitter.com/JdCPyau9Kh — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 30, 2024

It was the first wicket of the match for Siraj, who seemed to have opened his account earlier but a DRS referral by Bangladesh saw the umpire's decision being overturned. But, when Rohit grabbed the stunner, there was no chance of the decision being overturned.

India already have a 1-0 lead in the series, having won the opening Test in Chennai by 280 runs. But, with rain playing spoilsport on Day 2 and Day 3, there remain high chances of the match ending in a draw. In fact, the opening day also saw just 38 overs being possible.

Only an extraordinary all-round performance from the Indian team can get the match to produce a result in Kanpur.