India captain Rohit Sharma had a rare moment when he lost his cool while batting against Bangladesh in the first innings of the second Test in Kanpur. The India stalwart had provided his side the perfect start, with his three early sixes taking India past the 50-run mark in just three overs. With Rohit batting on 23 off just nine balls, umpire Richard Kettleborough called him out LBW, in what turned out to be a wrong decision after a review. Rohit showed visible frustration at the decision.

Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz had trapped Rohit on his pads. However, an instant DRS review by Rohit led to replays showing that the ball was well outside leg-stump, leading to the decision being overturned.

Watch: Rohit given out wrongly, loses cool

What followed was a rare moment when Rohit lost his cool and punched the air in anger. It seemed as if the incident had caused him to lose his momentum and concentration. Right after, Rohit was clean bowled by Mehidy the very next ball.

Rohit's 11-ball 23, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal's fast start, helped India notch up the fastest-ever team 50 in Test cricket history.

Right from the start, India came out with all guns blazing and piled on a total of 285 in less than two sessions, taking a lead of 52 runs over Bangladesh's total of 233. India piled up the fastest team 50, 100, 150 and 200-run totals in Test history.

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his good form, notching up the joint third-fastest half-century by an Indian in Test cricket, in 31 balls.

Jaiswal's 72, alongside 68 from KL Rahul, 47 from Virat Kohli, 39 from Shubman Gill and Rohit's 23-run cameo, helped India to the score. Even Akash Deep came down the order and hit two towering sixes.

India scored at a run rate of over 8.