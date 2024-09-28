Play on Day 1 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh was cut short to just 35 overs as heavy downpour signalled an early end to play. However, in those 35 overs, India had managed just to pick up just three Bangladesh wickets. Interestingly, India captain Rohit Sharma did not hand the ball to Ravindra Jadeja even once during Day 1, although he gave Ravichandran Ashwin nine overs. Former cricketer - now a reputed commentator - Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out a key statistic, urging Jadeja be given the ball.

With Bangladesh having five left-handed batters in their top six, the choice to hand Ashwin more overs wasn't a surprise. The overcast and damp conditions also play more into the hands of seamers. However, Manjrekar opined differently.

"Rohit needs to be shown this stat- Jadeja vs Cook, 2016 series: In 8 innings, he got him out 6 times, conceding just 75 runs," posted Manjrekar on X.

Rohit tends to not bowl Jadeja early when there are left landers out there. #INDvsBANTEST — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 27, 2024

Manjrekar's tweet, stating Jadeja's record against former England left-hander Alastair Cook, seemed to emphasise that he believed that Jadeja should've been trusted with some overs. It is important to remember that Jadeja picked up a total of five wickets in the first Test across two innings, providing crucial breakthroughs at several junctures.

Later, Manjrekar reiterated the same on the ESPNcricinfo YouTube channel.

"I have noticed this, not particularly in this series, when it comes to spin, Rohit favours Ashwin a bit more. Yes he did have a reason here because there were two left-handers, but match-ups should merely be guidelines.

"This is an ongoing trend even in Test cricket, but when you have a quality bowler like Jadeja, not giving him the ball at all was baffling," said Manjrekar.

On Day 1, Bangladesh lost three wickets in 35 overs, with Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim holding fort at the end of day's play. The left-handed Mominul remained unbeaten on 40, looking to convert it to a big score.

Rohit Sharma was also an active user of the Decision Review System (DRS) on Day 1. His successful challenge saw a not out decision on Shadman Islam overturned. However, Rohit would then go on to make three more DRS challenges, all of which turned out to be unsuccessful.