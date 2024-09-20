Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma once again failed to score big as he was dismissed for 5 in the second innings on Day 2 of the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday. Rohit lost his wicket for 6 in the first innings and although the crowd was looking for a better show in the second innings, he ended up losing his wicket quite cheaply. A short of the length delivery from Taskin Ahmed flew off Rohit's outside edge and Zakir Hasan made no mistake in completing the catch at third slip. Social media was not happy with Rohit's performance and he even was trolled by some users.

Bangladesh were all out for 149 in their first innings as they trailed India by a massive 227 runs.

it seems like rohit sharma retired from wrong format. https://t.co/FF05nn9r8A — r. (@innocentguyxr) September 20, 2024

In reply to India's 376, Bangladesh could survive for just 47.1 overs and were shot out in the post-tea session, as they struggled big time against the home side's bowlers.

Why Rohit Sharma playing so aggressive Dil Tod diya yaar Aaj Rohit aur Virat ki partnership dekhni thi aaj — jalim bhai (@dust_kat) September 20, 2024

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (4/50) was the most successful bowler for India while Akash Deep (2/19), Mohammed Siraj (2/30) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/19) chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Shakib Al Hasan top-scored for Bangladesh with 32 while Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the next best batter with 27 not out.

Earlier, India resumed the day on 339/6 and lost all four wickets for the addition of just 37 runs to be bowled out for 376 in 91.2 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin's incredible knock ended on 113, adding 11 runs to his overnight total, while Ravindra Jadeja fell for 86.

For Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud completed his five-wicket haul (5/83) while Taskin Ahmed chipped in with three scalps.

(With PTI inputs)