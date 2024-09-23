A hundred and 5 wickets in the same match, yet Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi wasn't entirely happy with what happened at Chepauk. As Prithi and Ashwin got together for a chat after the conclusion of the match on Sunday, the India all-rounder had to face some tough questions, and even explain why his wife didn't get the attention she deserved on the first day. In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ashwin and Prithi had a hilarious conversation.

"Kids want to know what would you give them on Daughter's day?" Prithi asked in the interview posted by the BCCI on X.

"I would give them the ball I picked up a fifer with," Ashwin responded. But the daughter said that "no", that isn't what she wants.

In the video later, Ashwin's wife asked him how he felt to perform the way he did in front of his home crowd.

"I don't know how to react because the first day was something that happened really quickly. I didn't expect to walk in to bat here and get a hundred. I hadn't batted in a while. It feels great. Every time I come here it feels special. I don't know there is some energy in his ground that keeps me going," Ashwin said.

Prithi then asked Ashwin a cheeky question, wondering if this performance of his has refueled his energy levels, as the latter didn't have time for her on the first day of the Test. Ashwin, however, managed to justify why he couldn't give his wife the time she needed on the opening day.

"Do you think this energy added anything to your energy," Prithi asked.

"She kept complaining that I didn't see her on the first day. I didn't. For me, it's very difficult for me to look out for the family when I am playing. In the middle of the game, but I do make a conscious effort because the children are always asking me, 'Why didn't you say hi'," Ashwin said jokily.

"I would like to defend myself here. I don't always say hi. When you sit in the seat for 9 to 5 and all I see is Raj waving back at me like I have made up the two days."

"But congratulations. A second hundred and a fifer at Chennai. The kids are here they really had a good time. A perfect Sunday morning, it has been a decent weather," Prithi added.

"Thank you for being there and bringing me good luck," Ashwin concluded.