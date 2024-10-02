Indian cricket team spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed skipper Rohit Sharma's dressing room message that played a big role in clinching the win against Bangladesh in the second Test match in Kanpur on Tuesday. With the first three days of the match getting affected by rain and wet outfield, India have a tough task ahead of them when it comes to getting a result out of the encounter. However, they bowled out Bangladesh twice in two days and a destructive batting display guaranteed a big win for the Rohit-led side. Ashwin revealed after the match that Rohit asked the team to play fearless cricket and that was reflected in the team's batting in the first innings as they went on to break five world records.

"Winning this game was important for us," Ashwin said.

"It was a massive win for us in the context of the WTC. When we bowled them out yesterday, it was a little after lunch. Rohit was keen that we needed 80 overs to bowl at them. He said even if we get bowled out for 230, it's okay. He set the tone with the way he stepped out first ball."

India's 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur further solidified their position at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

With the seven-wicket win, India improved their point percentage to an impressive 74.24 while Bangladesh's defeat dropped them to seventh position with 34.38 per cent, placing them behind South Africa and New Zealand, placed fifth and sixth respectively.

Australia with a point percentage of 62.50 sit in second place after eight wins in 12 games, followed by Sri Lanka (third), England (fourth) with 55.56 and 42.19 point percentage, respectively.

"You get more bite with the new ball than the old ball. The more you put overspin, it's harder on this pitch because the ball doesn't leave the surface. I'm happy to settle into the rhythm. The revs I put on the ball cannot be underestimated," Ashwin said after the match.