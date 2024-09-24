Ravichandran Ashwin was the hero for India in the side's 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. While Ashwin came up with a crafy 113 in the only chance he got to bat, he returned figures of 6 for 88 in the final innings of the game to help India secure an easy win. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a video on social media in which Ashwin was seen spending some quality time with his wife Prithi Narayanan and daughters Aadhya and Akhira.

"The kids want to know what do you give them for daughter's day?" asked Prithi in the video.

"I will give them the ball I picked fifer with. Will that do?" replied Ashwin.

"No," said one of his daughters, while another one also stood there without any clear reply.

"What do you want," asked Ashwin.

"I don't know," replied the kid.

A special game calls for a special conversation @ashwinravi99's family in a heartwarming interaction with him post Chepauk heroics.



P.S. - Ashwin has a gift for his daughters on this #DaughtersDay.



Watch #INDvBAN | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @prithinarayanan pic.twitter.com/4rchtzemiz — BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2024

India secured a commanding victory over Bangladesh to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Ashwin, a pivotal figure in India's recent victory over Bangladesh, opened up on JioCinema about how his approach to both bowling and batting has evolved over the years in Test cricket.

Advertisement

"I don't think like, 'I want to go out there and make a hundred.' I genuinely aim to get a five-wicket haul in every Test match," Ashwin said.

His primary focus remains on his bowling, which has been instrumental in many of India's Test successes. However, Ashwin has also made significant strides in his batting.

"But in recent years, my batting has become simpler than it was in the past. I used to confuse myself, overthinking as a bowler while batting, but now I keep it simple--watch the ball and react," he explained.

This shift in mindset has helped him become a more reliable lower-order batter. The all-rounder acknowledged the difficulty of balancing both aspects of his game.

"Compartmentalizing both aspects was a challenge, but I feel like I've cracked it," Ashwin stated confidently.

(With ANI Inputs)