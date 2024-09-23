In his own way, Ravichandran Ashwin continues to create his legacy in Indian cricket. With more than 500 wickets to his name, Ashwin sits second in the list of wicket-takers for the country in Tests. With 6 Test centuries to his name, the veteran cricketer has established his name as a true all-rounder that the team can rely on in every precarious situation. However, it's been tough for Ashwin to gain recognition in a country that is obsessively in love with its batters. However, veteran Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal feels R Ashwin's importance is as big as batting greats like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in India.

Tamim, who is working as one of the pundits-cum-commentator for Bangladesh's tour of India, didn't flinch as he put Ashwin in the same bracket as Virat and Rohit.

"That was brilliant what he did, he was batting like a proper batter. I come from a different country. What I always hear is Virat Kohlis and Rohit Sharmas but Ravichandran Ashwin is equally important in my eyes. Because we only talk about when they do well, when they get the hundreds, they get five six wickets. But their contribution to this Indian team is immense. It's as big as Rohit as big as Virat Kohli," said Tamim Iqbal on Jio Cinema.

India captain Rohit was also full of praise for Ashwin in the post-match presentation ceremony, lauding him not just for his bowling but also batting.

"He's next in line to talk to you, he's the right man to answer what he does. Every time we look up to him, he's always there for us whether with the bat or ball. I don't know if I speak here, it'll be enough of what he does for this team. Every time we see him come out and do the job, it's always so brilliant. He's never out of the game. The last competitive cricket he played was IPL and then he had some fun playing TNPL. We watched him bat up the order and that's what helped him as well to bat the way he did," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.