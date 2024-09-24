India registered a dominating 280-run win over Bangladesh in the first Test of a two-match series in Chennai. However, Virat Kohli's performance in both the innings was not up to the mark. He got out to Hasan Mahmud for 6 in the first innings while he fell to Mehidy hasan Miraz for 17 in the second innings. After the two-Test series against Bangladesh, India will play New Zealand at home for a three-Test series starting on October 16.

Former Pakistan player Basit Ali has, however, predicted that Kohli will return to form in the following Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, that starts on November 22. He

"Sab khush hote rahe Bangladesh aur New Zealand wale match mein, Virat shuru hoga australia se (Let people be happy with how he is performing against Bangladesh, Virat will return to form against Australia). He will like the pacy wickets in Australia. Big players often lose concentration against weak teams but they do well against tougher oppositions," Ali said on his YouTube channel.

"People say India win at home but they have won two series in Australia as well. India won't allow Australia to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year as well."

Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal feels R Ashwin's importance is as big as batting greats like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in India.

Tamim, who is working as one of the pundits-cum-commentator for Bangladesh's tour of India, didn't flinch as he put Ashwin in the same bracket as Virat and Rohit.

"That was brilliant what he did, he was batting like a proper batter. I come from a different country. What I always hear is Virat Kohlis and Rohit Sharmas but Ravichandran Ashwin is equally important in my eyes. Because we only talk about when they do well, when they get the hundreds, they get five six wickets. But their contribution to this Indian team is immense. It's as big as Rohit as big as Virat Kohli," said Tamim Iqbal on Jio Cinema.