The Indian cricket team stepped on the field on Monday with a different midset. As only 35 overs were bowled in the first three days due to rain during their second Test match vs Bangladesh in Kanpur, Rohit Sharma and co. gave it their all on the field on the fourth day. They first bundled out the guests for 233 before scoring runs at a brisk pace. While Yashasvi Jaiswal kicked off the Indian batting with a hat-trick of fours in the very first over, captain Rohit too made the intent quite clear with a six on the first ball he faced.

Impressed with Rohit's captaincy and his clarity of though while leading the team, former India cricketer Saba Karim heaped praises on the 37 years old.

"I think it reveals a lot about Rohit Sharma's character. I think that's the kind of transformation we have seen in Rohit Sharma's captaincy in Test cricket now and before that we have seen in white ball cricket in T20 and ODI World Cups," Saba Karim said on JioCinema.

"I think Rohit's intentions have always been very clear. The decision-making has been very precise and I think it is good in a way that he's got players or resources in his lineup who can follow the path that he treads, and he leads by example all the time, and I've seen that in the past and even now in this Test innings. When he wants to impose as a team that you need to win this encounter, this is the way you have to take the game forward. And I think that's what Rohit and company have done so far.

"So, this is the most pleasing and a very refreshing sight from Rohit Sharma's captaincy. If you have seen in the past by earlier captains at times, They say 'Let's take the time, let us settle down, then we'll take it forward. Let's play the 1st 5-6 overs and then we'll try and accelerate. But with Rohit Sharma at the helm, there's nothing of that sort. There are no half measures whatsoever. From the first ball, you need to make your intent very clear," he added.