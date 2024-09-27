Tiger Robi, a Bangladeshi supporter who was allegedly beaten and heckled in the second Test match between India and Bangladesh, is said to be fine and was taken to hospital for a checkup, confirmed UP Police. Robi, a fan from Dhaka, was allegedly beaten and heckled by spectators at Green Park Stadium and was taken to the Regency Hospital by the police. According to a statement by a police official at the stadium, Robi had been feeling unwell before arriving and fainted due to the heat in the unauthorised C-upper stand, which had been closed by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) over structural concerns. "He is fine now, and we took him to Regency Hospital for a check-up. There was no assault, just a case of heat exhaustion," the police official said.

The incident occurred during the first session of the match when Robi was seen waving a Bangladeshi flag from the unauthorised stand. This reportedly sparked a confrontation with some Indian spectators. Tensions escalated, and security personnel intervened to diffuse the situation. However, Robi later alleged that during the lunch break, a group of local fans physically assaulted him.'

Coming to the match, Bangladesh were 107 for 3 in 35 overs when the first day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium was called off due to rain.

After a delayed start due to a wet outfield, India capitalised on seam-friendly conditions early on, but the visitors slowly clawed their way back into the contest, thanks to a promising partnership between Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque.

Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first paid off immediately as India's pacer Akash Deep, who has been on a roll, made early inroads. He struck twice in his first spell, leaving Bangladesh at 33/2.

Zakir Hasan fell for a duck, undone by a beautiful delivery from Akash that angled in and shaped away late, edging to Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully for a stunning low catch. Shadnam Islam followed soon after, trapped lbw by Akash in a decision that was initially given not out but overturned upon review, thanks to Rohit's smart use of DRS.

Bangladesh were reeling at 78/2 by lunch with their hopes for recovery rested on their captain Shanto and the experienced Mominul Haque. Both batters weathered the Indian pace attack, with Mominul gradually finding his rhythm and displaying some lovely stroke play.

Shanto, on the other hand, played with solid technique to grind out runs on a pitch that appeared to be flattening out as the day progressed.

However, it wasn't long before Ravichandran Ashwin worked his magic. India's ace off-spinner broke through Shanto's resistance with a clever arm-ball, luring the Bangladeshi skipper into playing for spin before trapping him lbw.

Shanto's dismissal for 31, just when he seemed set to anchor the innings, was a blow to Bangladesh's hopes. Mushfiqur Rahim was then tasked with steadying the ship alongside Mominul.

The afternoon session saw Bangladesh show signs of recovery, with Mominul playing some aggressive shots, including a couple of boundaries, to relieve the pressure. The pitch, though unpredictable earlier, seemed to ease for batting as the day wore on. But just as momentum began to swing toward Bangladesh, bad light interrupted play and persistent drizzle, forcing an early end to the day.

The early stoppage was a relief for India, as the Bangladeshi middle order, led by Mominul, was starting to assert itself. Mominul remained unbeaten on 40, with Mushfiqur at the other end.