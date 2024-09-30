The man who steps up whenever India are in need of a wicket, Jasprit Bumrah delivered his team the first wicket on Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Monday. The match resumed after the second and third day's play was completely washed out due to rain and wet outfield, and India captain Rohit Sharma put the ball in the hands of Bumrah to give team the 4th Bangladesh wicket. Burmah didn't have to wait for long to draw the first blood, removing Mushfiqur Rahim on the third over of the day.

It was one of those typic deliveries from Bumrah which the batter failed to read and decided to leave. Thinking it was an outswinger, Rahim decided to let the ball go but soon heard the sound of the ball crashing onto the stumps. A stunned Rahim had no option but to walk back to the pavilion.

It was Bumrah's first wicket of the match, with Akash Deep and Ravichandran Ashwin bagging two and one wickets respectively.

Action finally resumed in the weather-hit second Test between India and Bangladesh on Monday's fourth day after rain and a soggy outfield had washed out Saturday's and Sunday's play.

Bangladesh were 107-3 in their first innings when the fourth day began under clear skies in Kanpur with Mominul Haque unbeaten on 40 and Mushfiqur Rahim on six.

Only 35 overs had been possible on Friday's opening day before the umpires took the players off for bad light nine overs after lunch.

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after they won the opener in Chennai by 280 runs.

With AFP Inputs