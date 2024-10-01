As India's search for the 10th Bangladesh wicket reached the final ball of the extended first session, Jasprit Bumrah produced a stunning delivery that completely deceived Mushfiqur Rahim. The Bangladesh batter was hoping to take a single in order to keep the strike when the second session begins but failed to read the slower one from Bumrah. The delivery from India's marquee pacer went through the gap between Mushfiqur's bat and pad to uproot the middle stump. Courtesy of Bumrah's third wicket of the innings, Bangladesh were bowled out for 147.

India, after dismissing 2 Bangladesh batters before stumps on Day 4, did exceptionally well in bagging 8 Bangladesh wickets in the morning session on Day 5. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin also bagged three wickets each but it was Bumrah who delivered the final blow.

Middle stump out of the ground!



An absolute Jaffa from Jasprit Bumrah to wrap the 2nd innings



Bangladesh are all out for 146



Scorecard - https://t.co/JBVX2gyyPf#TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | @Jaspritbumrah93 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/TwdJOsjR4g — BCCI (@BCCI) October 1, 2024

In the second innings, the spin duo of Ashwin and Jadeja and pacer Bumrah worked their magic as India dismissed Bangladesh for 146 in their second innings, giving the hosts a target of 95 runs to win the second Test and make a clean sweep of the two-match series on Tuesday.

The lunch session was extended by half an hour to complete Bangladesh's innings.

Ashwin returned with figures of 3/50, while Jadeja took 3/34 and Bumrah grabbed 3/17 on day 5 of the Test as Bangladesh, resuming their innings at 26/2 in the rain-hit Test, lost eight wickets in the extended morning session for the addition of 120 runs.

Overnight batter Shadman Islam was the highest scorer for Bangladesh in the second innings, scoring 50 runs.

Bangladesh were bundled out for 233 in their first innings before India scored a quick-fire 285/9 and declared their innings on Monday in a match in which two days were completely lost due to a wet outfield.

With PTI Inputs