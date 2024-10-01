The Indian cricket team produced an impressive batting display as the Rohit Sharma-led side broke five records on Day 4 of the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Monday. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal all produced quickfire knocks but it was a couple of sixes by pacer Akash Deep that has gone viral on social media. During the 35th over of the Indian innings, Akash Deep smashed Shakib Al Hasan for two back-to-back sixes and he did it using the bat that was gifted to him by Virat Kohli. The Indian dressing room was thrilled following the two massive sixes as Rohit Sharma was seen smiling and Kohli also could not keep calm as the crowd applauded the effort.

Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took two quick wickets to reduce Bangladesh to 26 for two in their second innings as India grabbed complete command of the rain-hit second Test.

Akash Deep smashed 2 sixes in 2 balls with Virat Kohli's bat.pic.twitter.com/tU7hnmDmsO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 30, 2024

Bangladesh still trail by 26 runs. Ashwin did the damage with a two-wicket haul (2/14).

Akash Deep smashed 2 sixes in 2 balls with Virat Kohli's batpic.twitter.com/DTFEoMSKVU — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) September 30, 2024

Earlier, aggressive fifties by Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul placed India in a commanding position.

Akash Deep using Virat Kohli's bat and hit Six and look at King Kohli's priceless reactions.pic.twitter.com/r0DkqGsgXH — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) September 30, 2024

Jaiswal (71 off 52 balls) and Rahul (68 off 43 balls) helped India declare their first innings at 285 for nine for a lead of 52 runs. Virat Kohli made a fluent 47 off 35 balls.

For Bangladesh, veteran left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan picked four wickets (4/78) along with off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/41) to check the free-flowing Indian batters as they scored runs in excess of eight an over.

Earlier, Bangladesh were bundled out for 233 in their first innings.

(With PTI inputs)