India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming 1st Test Live Telecast: Rohit Sharma-led India are set to take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, set to start on September 19. The Indian cricket team is coming after a break of over one month. The side will aim to get over the 0-2 ODI series defeat it suffered at the hands of Sri Lanka in early August. With the likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah also in the team, India will aim to get off with a winning start against Bangladesh in the Test series.

Rohit and Co have 10 matches remaining in World Test Championship 2023-25. India are strong favourites to make it to the final and they will aim to live up to the expectations with a dominating performance against Bangladesh.

Easier said than done. Bangladesh are no pushovers. They have arrived to India after defeating Pakistan 2-0 in a Test series on the latter's home soil.

When will the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match start?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will start on September 19, 2024.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match start?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will start at 09:30 AM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 9 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)