India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I, Live Streaming: Team India is all set to square off against Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday in Gwalior. India will be high on confidence as they will be coming to this series after clean sweeping Bangladesh in the two-match Test series. In T20Is, the hosts will be led by Suryakumar Yadav with Hardik Pandya also in the squad. Pace sensation Mayank Yadav is expected to unleash his raw speed while the absence of India's T20I regulars will provide another opportunity to the fringe players.

Besides Mayank, fellow Delhi pacer Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy could also make their India debut over the course of the series.

When will the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will take place on October 6, 2024.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be played at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match start?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)