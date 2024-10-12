India vs Bangladesh Live: India to make changes in squad -

India are unlikely to show any laxity in this game too as a 3-0 sweep will sit nicely along with the 2-0 margin in the preceding Test series. Beyond the obvious, India will also look to add new pieces to their white ball jigsaw puzzle ahead of some important assignments such as the Champions Trophy. So, in a season teeming with showpiece events globally as well as bilaterally, it's critical for the team to have multiple backup options.