India vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-Led India Eye Series Sweep
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: India already have the series in bag with an unassailable 2-0 lead.
India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I LIVE Updates© BCCI
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Live Updates: With the series already in bag, India will aim for a whitewash against Bangladesh in the third and final T20I match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday. Apart from that, India head coach Gautam Gambhir will also be keen on testing some players from the bench. India remained unchanged in the second T20I but there might be a few changes in the squad for the final game in Hyderabad. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs Bangladesh third T20I -
- 17:49 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: India to make changes in squad -India are unlikely to show any laxity in this game too as a 3-0 sweep will sit nicely along with the 2-0 margin in the preceding Test series. Beyond the obvious, India will also look to add new pieces to their white ball jigsaw puzzle ahead of some important assignments such as the Champions Trophy. So, in a season teeming with showpiece events globally as well as bilaterally, it's critical for the team to have multiple backup options.
- 17:47 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Series already in bag!India have already bagged the series 2-0 after wins at Gwalior and New Delhi. This Indian bunch under Gautam Gambhir has shown an insatiable hunger for victory, and doubters can glance back at its result-oriented approach during the rain-marred Kanpur Test against the same opposition a few days ago.
- 17:46 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Twin goals for India!Despite its inconsequential nature, India will be eagerly pursuing the twin goals of a series sweep and monitoring the progress of impressive second-line players during the third and final T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Saturday.
- 17:25 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Squads -India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma, Jitesh SharmaBangladesh Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Rakibul Hasan
